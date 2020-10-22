When Parineeti Chopra Confessed She’s In Love With Saif Ali Khan, “Told Kareena Kapoor That I…”

A normal person having a crush on celebrities is not a big deal. But when you’re Parineeti Chopra, it means a lot. The actress has been rumoured to be in a relationship multiple times, but none of it had been true. But did you know this Namaste England actress once confessed being head over heels in love with Saif Ali Khan? Below is the scoop you need.

It all happened when Parineeti appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show back in 2019. She was accompanied by Sidharth Malhotra for the promotion of their film, Jabariya Jodi. The film was all about how forced marriages take place. It also revolved around dowries and abduction.

Kapil Sharma on his show asked Parineeti Chopra to name a man she would like to abduct in real life. To this, the Jabariya Jodi actress said, “Bahut maar padne wali hai (I’m going to fall in trouble). If I didn’t get a chance to meet someone and if I had to kidnap him, it would be Saif Ali Khan. Look, everything is safe. I’ve already told Kareena Kapoor that I love Saif a lot. She is okay with it. It’s not like I’ll be actually abducting him. I maintain this love from some distance.”

To this, Kapil Sharma had his own flirty take. He responded, “Humse door wala hi karlo (I’m okay with this long-distance love). In my next birth, I want to be Saif Ali Khan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is a comedy-drama and stars Arjun Kapoor as the male lead. This is going to be their third collaboration post Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been pushed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic. As we know, the lockdown led to the industry being shut for months, this remains just another example of projects being affected due to the pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra also has Girl In The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline. Earlier Shraddha Kapoor was starred in the real-life inspired film, but later Parineeti stepped into Shraddha’s shoes.

