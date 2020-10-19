Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace Worth 800 Crore Has Been A Struggle In Itself: “It Has Been Earned Back Through Money From Films”

Saif Ali Khan belongs to a Royal family as his father, Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi, was a renowned cricket player and a Nawab.

On the personal front, Saif is currently spending quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan at their ancestral home in Haryana.

Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral property is a delight to watch and visit and is famous for its exquisite interiors and vintage feels. In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Tashan actor revealed how he had to buy back the Pataudi Palace from the money he earned from his films.

According to Architectural Digest, the Pataudi Palace, spread across 10 acres, has approximately 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms and seven billiard rooms. After Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011, the palace was given on lease to Neemrana Hotels, which is a chain of luxury and heritage hotels and operated the palace till 2014.

“People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned,” Saif Ali Khan said.

Khan added, “So, even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance.”

Meanwhile, last week on their 8th anniversary, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming yet funny post on her official Instagram account and captioned it, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. 😉 Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage 🤣🤣🎈🎈💯💯❤️ On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond ❤️❤️”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child together and her due date is in March 2021.

