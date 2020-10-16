Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Secret To Her Happy Life With Saif Ali Khan On Their Anniversary & It's HILARIOUS!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most good looking couples in Bollywood industry. After dating for a long time, the two got married on October 16, 2012, and shares a son together named Taimur Ali Khan.

A while ago, the couple announced their second pregnancy and Kareena has been busy wrapping her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan keeping her maternity dates in mind.

Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary and on the occasion of same, Bebo has shared a heartfelt yet funny wish for dear Saifu. “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. 😉 Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage 🤣🤣🎈🎈💯💯❤️ On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond ❤️❤️”

Haha, that’s one lovely wish. Young couples can take notes from Saifeena!

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a heartwarming post for the team of Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir Khan and wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey… thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew… @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again…❤️❤️🎈🎈”

They look so good together and we can’t wait for the movie to release soon.

Meanwhile, announcing the pregnancy Saif and Kareena shared a joint statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”

We wish Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan a very happy wedding anniversary!

