It’s a new day, new outrage on social media against Bollywood and this time on the target is Laxmmi Bomb star, Akshay Kumar. He’s now on the radar of the audience trending ban of certain films on social media. The trend #ShameOnUAkshayKumar has been soaring on Twitter, and a certain section of the audience is demanding to ban the movie.

The reason for the same being stated is Akshay’s character name is Asif and Kiara is named as Priya, and hence the movie is promotion ‘love jihad‘. Also, some of them are complaining about the producer Shabina Khan being a Kashmiri separatist.

Let’s take a look at the tweets:

“Shabina Khan is producer of Laxmi Bomb who is Kashmiri separatist.

Aasif (akshay) is possessed by ghost of transgender Laxmi that wears red saaree & carries Trishul. Official teaser has Ma Laxmi in backdrop.
In non-ghost life, Aasif’s girlfriend is Priya. #ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

“BIG SHAME.
Shabina Khan is producer of Laxmi Bomb who is Kashmiri separatist.”

“Can You Rename LuxmiBomb To SakeenaBomb?
A Fake Nationlist Akshay Kumar…
#ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

“Shabina Khan is producer of Laxmi Bomb who is a Kashmiri separatist. Didn’t @akshaykumar had any idea about it before signing this film?? Will @arnab_officiall scream at top of his lungs and criticise Akshay Kumar like he did for SRK and Salman??
#ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

“If you insult our idols we’ll boycott you.
#ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

“After Akshay Kumar getting exposed i can now Say that Bullywood, is a Gutter, a Hindu- phobic industry.
Which have no future in Upcoming years.
#shameonUakshaykumar”

“I don’t believe that @akshaykumar is also belongs too Bullywood jokers.. I thought that he might be different frm the others.. But he too.. Not stands for SSR n even @KanganaTeam
Now promoting love jihad. Plz RT
#BoycottLaxmiBomb
#ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

“India is not in a mood to tolerate anti-national contents and fill your pockets to separate a state from India!! Watching Laxmibomb is like funding the separatists to detach Kashmir from India!!
#IsupportArnabgoswami
#ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

“The guy who said after I retire from film industry I will shift to Canada how can anyone trust such guy @akshaykumar
#ShameOnUAkshayKumar”

Akshay Kumar fans, do you really think these trends will affect Laxmmi Bomb in any way? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

