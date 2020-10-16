Kangana Ranaut Supports #IndiaRejectBollywood, Says The Name Itself Is Copied From Hollywood!

Indian social media platforms witness the most bizarre trends every alternate day. Lately, #IndiaRejectsBollywood is trending for 15 hours straight and netizens are going haywire about the same. Commenting on the same is Kangana Ranaut now.

Kangana took to her Twitter and wrote, “There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood 🙏”

There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

Kangana is indeed fearless, we must say!

A user on Twitter came in support of the #IndiaRejectsBollywood and wrote, “We call Hindustan…. every religion should have an gratitude towards this democratic country we live in. And salman represents Hinduism with the third class woman so called Radhe maa in his show. We know there are some agendas. And so #IndiaRejectBollywood”

Another user wrote, supporting the hashtag, “#302InSSRCaseNow What Bollywood Give to Our Society, they spoil our culture, bad music with dirty lyrics. Now a days we think 100 time before watching any movie in front of our Parents & Grand parents. So we don’t want our generation to get spoiled by u #IndiaRejectBollywood”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

We call Hindustan…. every religion should have an gratitude towards this democratic country we live in. And salman represents Hinduism with the third class woman so called Radhe maa in his show. We know there are some agendas.

And so

#IndiaRejectBollywood — Vishal (@VishalK84526317) October 16, 2020 #302InSSRCaseNow

What Bollywood Give to Our Society, they spoil our culture, bad music with dirty lyrics. Now a days we think 100 time before watching any movie in front of our Parents & Grand parents.

So we don’t want our generation to get spoiled by u#IndiaRejectBollywood — Iamriosingh (@iamriosingh) October 16, 2020 #BoycottLaxmmiBomb#IndiaRejectBollywood He did not speak then, he did not speak now. Then also people called him khiladi, patriot, kind etc etc. Please just stop watching their shitty movies. pic.twitter.com/VDZEyGoiyf — sanatana_truth (@sanatana_truth) October 16, 2020 #IndiaRejectBollywood rejects this dalla news anchor and his blind fans there trying to degrade Bollywood images the world knows India as Bollywood movies whole world prise our movies and some blind fans trying to boycott Bollywood but there never get success pic.twitter.com/51XfNa0QU2 — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) October 16, 2020 This is a long battle.Everyone involved in this movement should make up their mind to go a long way to ensure justice to our gem Sushant. Prepare yourself to combat with opposition for more one year at worst and then you will see a result.#302MustInSSRCase #IndiaRejectBollywood https://t.co/vzKjEwIIzV — Eklavya (@SharmaBoris4) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has started prepping for her upcoming films, Tejas and Dhakaad and is going through some intense training.

The Manikarnika actress took to her Twitter and revealed her rigorous training and wrote, “I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine”

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

Whoa! That looks amazing.

A while ago, Kangana also revealed new pictures from her film Thalaivi and wrote, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay”

Do y’all agree with Kangana Ranaut supporting #IndiaRejectsBollywood? Tell us in the comments below.

