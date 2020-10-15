Kangana Ranaut On Her Weight Loss: "Saza Hai Saza"

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been recently making headlines because of her statements or some or the other controversy. But today, she is in news because of her fitness – a mission to lose weight. And she says the effort is not a piece of cake.

Earlier this week, the actress had revealed that she had started working at shedding the 20 kilos she put on for her role as the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic, Thalaivi.

Now, Kangana has shared how losing weight is turning out to be a “saza” (punishment). She took to social media and shared a pic of herself enjoying a scrumptious meal.

She tweeted, “Weight gain karne mein maza he maza…. weight loss mein saza he saza — (Gaining weight was all about fun and indulgence, while losing weight is a punishment)”

Weight gain karne mein maza he maza…. weight loss mein saza he saza … pic.twitter.com/A1ijg5D9ME — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

On Wednesday, Kangana tweeted a photo from her workout session writing, “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk… who all are with me?”

The actress recently shared that she has completed the latest schedule of the upcoming biopic. “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi — the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team,” she had written.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

In other news, the Tumkuru district police on Tuesday registered a case against Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against farmers who were protesting against the farm laws passed by the Parliament. Last week, a Tumkuru court had also directed the local Kyatasandra police station to book the actress on account of the same. Alleging that her tweet amounted to causing provocation, hurt, enmity between groups and intentional insult, advocate L. Ramesh Naik had filed the complaint in the Tumkur court on September 28 after the Tumkuru police refused to entertain his complaint.

