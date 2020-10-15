Taish Trailer OUT! Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane Intrigue Curiosity In This Slick Thriller!

ZEE5’s revenge drama Taish which will be released simultaneously as a six-episode web series & as a feature film has left the audience tattling with excitement. The trailer is out, and the film stars Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles. It is an intense revenge drama that revolves around two families that will march to the beat of their own stories and madness.

An infuriating strike to the bad memory turns the plot and its characters into the madness of vengeance, i.e. what is Taish. The trailer starts on a happy note of everyone reuniting for marriage but things soon turn out to be a nightmare for everyone’s around. Why so? Watch the trailer below.

Director Bejoy Nambiar says, “Taish has many emotions that the audience can relate to and will have an instant connect with the characters and the world they belong to. Taish is a ‘heady’ cocktail – where relationships will be tested, love will be challenged, and trust will be dodged and shattered.”

One family is planning an elaborate countryside wedding, and the other is a violent criminal family of moneylenders, headed by Kuljinder with his two brothers – Pali and Jassi. The story revolves around these two families based out of London. Amidst a week-long affair, both these worlds collide when Kuljinder attends the wedding. A past secret connected to Rohan and Kuljinder sparks an incident of violence – in turn changing all their lives drastically.

EaseMyTrip in association with Soham Rockstar Entertainment presents A Getaway Pictures Production – A ZEE5 Original ‘TAISH’ directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Nishant Pitti, Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey & Rikant Pitti. TAISH stars Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles along with Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra & Zoa Morani in supporting roles.

Six-episode series & feature film version TAISH premieres 29th October on ZEE5.

