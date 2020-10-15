Iulia Vantur Promotes Salman Khan's Sanitiser Brand Frsh As She Records A Song, WATCH!

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur share a very close bond with each other and that is something everyone knows. Not just Salman, she is close to her family as well and the superstar himself has never held back when it comes to supporting her professionally.

So when Iulia Vantur recorded her upcoming song in a studio recently, she made it a point to use sanitiser of Salman Khan’s brand Frsh. She also posted a video on Instagram in which she encouraged everyone to use Frsh for sanitisation purpose. Along with the video she also posted a banner which says that Frsh Germ Protection Spray is your “Hygiene Partner”

Iulia Vantur wrote a note along with her post which read as saying, Safety first!… Then work, then fun 😃 Even if they’ve sanitised the studio before I’ve reached there, I’ll make sure I sanitise myself the surfaces I come in contact with. Better to be safe then sorry! I carry everywhere my pocket sanitiser, the spray or the gel from @frshgrooming 📤 I hope u do the same. Stay safe, stay healthy! 💙#iuliavantur #sanitiser #healthy #safe #protection #fresh #frshsanitisers #studio #clean #ad #coronavirus #stop

Earlier in May, Salman Khan donated Frsh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police department.

Praising the actor, Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal tweeted: “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all…FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept.”

On the film front, Salman Khan recently completed the shoot of his upcoming much-awaited film Radhe. In a video, Salman Khan can be seen announcing a wrap for shooting of Radhe and thanking everyone. The clip ends with the text ‘Coming Soon’, which has upped the excitement around the film.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a Prabhudheva directorial stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and Sohail Khan Productions.

