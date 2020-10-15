Laxmmi Bomb Alleged For Promoting Love Jihad? Netizens Promote #BoycottLaxmiBomb

There’s a huge number of Akshay Kumar fans who are desperately waiting for Laxmmi Bomb to start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. There’s also a section of fans who want to see the film in cinemas only and the feeling has only got boosted ever since the trailer has released.
However, there’s another section of people who wants the film to be boycotted. Though it’s not a surprise because there are a lot of things these days which people want to boycott.
#BoycottLaxmiBomb is getting quite popular on Twitter recently as people seem to have found Love Jihad angle in it. A lot of netizens are spreading the negative word around the film because according to them the film promotes love jihad.
“Is it true ? Then what is going on
Name of movie – #LaxmmiBomb
Release on festival – Diwali
Actor Name – Asif
Actress Name – Priya
Why they r promoting
LOVE JIHAD❓
What culture they r promoting❓” tweeted a netizen with Twitter username @Imprade65638637
— deep (@Imprade65638637) October 13, 2020
“#LaxmmiBomb Curious to know why name of lead changed from Raghav (Original Movie) to Asif (Laxmi Bomb)? @akshaykumar tweeted another with username @Vishal17Agarwal
— Vishal Agarwal (@Vishal17Agarwal) October 14, 2020
@Jitendr46576838 wrote, “@akshaykumar aap bhi dusre acter ki Tarah nikale ……laxmi bomb nhi hota laxmi laxmi hota h..kabhi Allah bomb me kam karke dikhana dam h to….Kisi ki bhavnao ka kdra hi nhi h… Bollywood me ,, boycott Bollywood..”
— Jitendra Pardhi (@Jitendr46576838) October 15, 2020
Take a look at some more tweets:
मैं अक्षय कुमार ( @akshaykumar ) का फेन हूं बस फेन होने मात्र से उनके #लव_जिहाद वाली प्रोपेगैंडा फ़िल्म का भी सपोर्ट करू नहीं हरकीज़ नहीं। #लव_जिहाद #BoycottLaxmiBomb #BoycottLaxmmiBomb #BoycottBollywood #BoycottBollywoodDruggies
— किम जोंग उन (उ.कोरिया वाले) (@Korea_Vale_BaBa) October 15, 2020
#boycottlaxmibomb#lovezihad pic.twitter.com/E3SMpKIKP2
— Sanjay Singh (@sanjaynlsingh) October 15, 2020
अच्छा हुआ “अजय देवगन” और “अक्षय कुमार” का राष्ट्रवादी खाल उतर गया और इसका हिन्दू विरोधी असली चेहरा दुनियाँ के सामने नंगा हो गया ये दोनों भी “D-Company” के दलाल निकले।#BoycottTanishqJewelry #BoycottLaxmiBomb#अक्षय_तेरी_खेर_नहीं#Terrorism_In_Madarsa
— Jigarsinh Muli(GUJ)🚩 (@Jigarsinh_Muli) October 15, 2020
mam aapko pata nahi ye khusi ab jyada din tik ne vali nahi hai kyu ki aapki dukan bandh hone vali hai…! #BoycottLaxmiBomb #BoycottLaxmmiBomb #BoycottBollywoodDruggies #BoycottBollywood
— Brijesh (@Brijesh06108372) October 15, 2020
Aamir Khan ka support toh mil gaya. Par public ka support kaise milega? #BoycottLaxmiBomb
— anuraag_98 (@iamtherealme111) October 15, 2020
#BoycottLaxmiBomb
No more playing with hindus and Hindu sentiments
— sarthak tiwari (@tiwatphysicist) October 15, 2020
What are your thoughts on this?
Laxmmi Bomb will be a digital+cinema release worldwide. While it will avoid theatrical release in India, countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE will see it hitting the cinemas. The above-mentioned countries are in a much better state now compared to India and hence the film will release theatrically there. Well, this may not be the best-case scenario but still better than the bad. Isn’t it?
Along with India, Laxmmi Bomb will also release digitally in the USA, UK and Canada. The fans will be able to stream the film on Disney Plus Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in Australia, New Zealand and UAE.
Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film stars Kiara Advani in lead and is slated to release on November 9.
