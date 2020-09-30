Harshvardhan Rane's First Look From Taish Will Make You Fall In Love With This Baddie

The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his effort in the form of a film as well as a six-episode web series. If that wasn’t enough to get fans excited, now the first look of Taish was dropped recently, featuring its lead actors Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh.

While the Bejoy Nambiar film has already been creating quite a buzz, what caught our eye was Harshvardhan’s look in the film that’s creating interest and excitement among fans.

Sporting a rather rebellious attitude, a tattoo and a unique hairdo, there has been a lot of curiosity around his character and the film. Knowing Nambiar’s style of filmmaking, it won’t be wrong to expect something quirky about Harshvardhan Rane‘s character, too, and knowing the actor’s intense performance bar, we’re sure he’ll nail the character graph with ease.

Talking about the unique release strategy, Harshvardhan says, “The unique release strategy is what I am most amazed at. Releasing it as a film and a six-part series simultaneously is something unique and unheard of. I will be watching Taish on Zee5 with everyone else on October 29 and I wonder how the story would move in each format. I trust Bejoy sir’s vision and I’m sure he has packed a double whammy through this unique presentation.”

Talking about the movie Pulkit Samrat said, “All I can say about ‘Taish’ is the madness that will grip the audience. The characters have lots of passion and that is extremely evident throughout the story. ‘Taish’ will take us all on a journey.”

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Summoned By Mumbai Police Over Payal Ghosh’s S*xual Misconduct Allegations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube