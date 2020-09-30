Anurag Kashyap Summoned By Mumbai Police Over Payal Ghosh’s S*xual Misconduct Allegations

All eyes are on Bollywood Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap these days after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of s*xual misconduct. Bollywood industry is going through a tough time now. Already so much is happening after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and now this new case has begun. Many actors have come out in support of the filmmaker, including his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin.

But, it looks like Payal is in no mood to step back. She recently asked to get a Y plus security for herself as it was provided to Kangana Ranaut. She stated how threatened she is feeling and is scared of the consequences the actress might have to face after raising her voice. Now the recent update, in this case, will surely shock you.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh. The cops have asked him to appear before them at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am.

On Tuesday, the actress met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to seek action against him. Payal has demanded for Anurag to get arrested. The actress’ Advocate Nitin Satpute gave this update through his Twitter handle. He had tweeted, “Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute &Asso will visit Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will Give Letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat.”

Last week Anurag Kashyap through his lawyer had stated that he is very upset with these false allegations. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale who also accompanied Ghosh to the Governor’s office had said that his party would stand in complete support of Payal Ghosh. He further said that they would stage a protest if the filmmaker is not arrested within a week.

Payal had earlier tweeted about how Anurag Kashyap is chilling at his home after all this. She had said, “I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts, and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir @natendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah #MeToo.”

Do you think Anurag Kashyap will get arrested?

