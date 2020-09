Taish: Bejoy Nambiar's Revenge Drama Will Release Both As A Film & Web Series On Oct 29

The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his effort in the form of a film as well as a six-episode web series.

Nambiar is not ready to reveal details of his unusual plan yet, while though his lead actor Pulkit Samrat describes the film as a “madness that will grip the audience”.

The film also features Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

“All I can say about ‘Taish’ is the madness that will grip the audience. The characters have lots of passion and that is extremely evident throughout the story. ‘Taish’ will take us all on a journey,” Pulkit said.

According to Kriti, “Taish” is one of the most passionate projects she has ever worked on.

“Millennials will absolutely relate to the story. Everyone has been to a wedding that has its share of drama and madness. Relationships will be tested and trust will be broken,” she pointed out.

“‘Taish’ is a test of human emotions and our perseverance to fight the odds stacked against us. It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience acknowledges our labour of hard work,” Nambiar said of the Zee5 release.

Earlier this month, Pulkit Samrat and his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda are painting the town red with their love.

In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monokini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts. Both the actors make for a lovely couple and indeed look great together. Well, their smile is proof enough that they enjoy each other’s company a lot. Which is why they make sure to take out time for each other whenever possible.

