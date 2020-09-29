Shekhar Kapur Gets Elected As The New President Of FTII Society & Chairman Of Governing Council, Bollywood Celebs Send Wishes

It’s a big day for acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as he has been appointed as the new President of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute’s governing council. The big update was shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also shared the update on Twitter with his followers. His tweet read as saying, “Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.”

Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.@narendramodi @shekharkapur pic.twitter.com/lARfoDW4b9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 29, 2020

Shekhar Kapur is known for films like Mr India, Bandit Queen, Masoom and others.

Bollywood celebs and friends of the filmmaker have started sending out good wishes and congratulations to him ever since the news has broken. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted, “Congratulations @shekharkapur

.There is so much that can be done at FTII..I’m sure you will do a great job”

Congratulations @shekharkapur .There is so much that can be done at FTII..I’m sure you will do a great job https://t.co/vaskhfoIbg — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 29, 2020

Oscar & BAFTA winning Sound Mixer/Designer, Resul Pookutty wrote, “Congratulations to #MinistryOfInformatiinAndBroadcasting for appointing @shekharkapur as the new chairman of @FTIIOfficial … Looking forward to a new era of this prestigious institution… welcome Sir…”

Congratulations to #MinistryOfInformatiinAndBroadcasting for appointing @shekharkapur as the new chairman of @FTIIOfficial … Looking forward to a new era of this prestigious institution… welcome Sir…🙏🌹🌹🌹🙏 — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 29, 2020

Subhash Ghai also tweeted, hearty congratulations hon minister @PrakashJavdekar for entrusting our esteemed filmmaker @shekharkapur as chairman of governing council of @FTIIOfficial

film n television institute of india.I am sure my friend shekhar will add a great value with his vast experience. My best”

hearty congratulations hon minister @PrakashJavdekar for entrusting our esteemed film maker @shekharkapur as chairman of governing council of @FTIIOfficial film n television institute of india.I am sure my friend shekhar will add a great value with his vast experience. My best🙏🏽 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur recently shared a life lesson for budding screenwriters and directors. On his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, the 74-year-old veteran emphasised the best characters evolve within oneself.

“Lessons of life: For those looking to write/direct movies, remember that characters move plots. Plots do not move characters. And the best stories, the best characters, evolve from deep inside yourselves. You are the story, you are the characters,” Kapur tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier the filmmaker had tweeted about how panicking before a shoot helps to boost his creativity.

“Lessons of Life: Anxiety can be a force of creativity too. A creative energy. But anxiety must be followed by action. I will often deliberately panic my mind just before the start of the shooting day. For at the state of panic, my creativity too gets supercharged. And then flows,” he had tweeted on Sunday.

Must Read: Mehmood’s 88th Birth Anniversary: Johny Lever Says, “Love You Bhaijaan!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube