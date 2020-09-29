The legendary comedian Mehmood would have been 88 on Tuesday if he was still amongst us. Remembering the comedian par excellence on his birth anniversary, Johny Lever has penned a wish for him.

“Love you Bhaijaan! You will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday #Mehmood Bhaijaan,” Johny tweeted.

Along with it, he posted a black and white picture of Mehmood bringing Charlie Chaplin alive on the screen, in the 1968 film, “Aulad”.

Love you Bhaijaan! You will never be forgotten.. Happy Birthday #Mehmood Bhaijaan❤️ pic.twitter.com/BNrOXGWAej — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 29, 2020

Fans, too, paid tributes to the iconic funnyman.

“Remembering Mehmood Sir on his birth anniversary. He was a super talented person of our film industry,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Superstar of his era. Remembering #Mehmood Sahab on his birth anniversary,” another one tweeted.

Mehmood was hailed as one of the kings of comedy in Bollywood of the fifties, sixties and the seventies. Among his numerous unforgettable performances are “Kunwara Baap”, “Padosan”, “Gumnaam”, “Pyar Kiye Jaa ” and “Bombay To Goa“. He breathed his last on July 23, 2004, in Pennsylvania.

Must Read: Serious Men Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sudhir Mishra – Genius Men At Work!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube