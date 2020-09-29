Imtiaz Ali Wishes He Could Have Directed Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise

Imtiaz Ali has given Bollywood some memorable romantic dramas. From Jab We Met to Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha, he has been redefining love with each film. He is pretty active on his Instagram account as he keeps sharing his regular whereabouts with his fans. Today he did something exciting which of course is the rifle of this article.

Before we get into the meme Imtiaz shared on his Instagram stories, here’s the background to it. The meme mashes-up two very critically acclaimed romantic films Before Sunrise and Jab We Met.

Before Sunrise is first of the trilogy helmed by Richard Linklater, it had Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in the lead roles. Before Trilogy till date stands a bible for every filmmaker that attempts at making a romantic film. Even in Imtiaz Ali’s films, we’ve seen the shades of Richard Linklater.

In the meme we see a scene from Jab We Met mashed up with a scene from Before Sunrise. This results in a ROFL-worthy moment. Check out the meme:

Imtiaz Ali took a level further and not only shared the meme on his page but also wished that he could’ve directed Before Sunrise. He shares the same meme and captions it as, “Wish I had directed that one as well.” This indeed is a fan speaking, and it would be a fantastic treat to see his take on the Before Trilogy.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali recently teamed up with Kabir Khan, Rima Das and Onir for a film titled My Melbourne. The quartet will work with selected Victorian filmmaking teams to mentor and then shoot short films on the themes of race, disability, sexuality and gender. The shorts will be compiled into one film entitled “My Melbourne”, which will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next year.

Imtiaz Ali fans, what do you think about his take on Before Trilogy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

