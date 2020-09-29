Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday.

Inaaya’s aunt, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday message for her.

Kareena shared a picture of Inaaya and her son Taimur reading books. She captioned the image: “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Soha Ali Khan posted a family picture. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha are seen posing for the camera.

“Three years old today @khemster2,” Soha wrote.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Soha’s brother, the actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal a year later.

Meanwhile, ahead of her 40th birthday on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a note of gratitude.

“As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am.

“Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG,” Kareena wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she shared a picture, in which we can see her flashing her million dollar smile. On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Row: Payal Ghosh Asks For Y Security, Just Like Kangana Ranaut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube