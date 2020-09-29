SP Balasubrahmanyam was a legend in the music industry and his legacy will live forever. The late musician has been a part of the music industry for decades and has given us some soothing and iconic tracks. For the ones who have adored him have almost lived their lives with his music uptil now.

The legendary singer passed away recently and entertainment fraternity across the nation paid tribute to him in the best possible ways.

A mother-daughter duo on Instagram has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to legend SP Balasubrahmanyam. A user named, Hinanaaz Bali has sung Roja’s title track from the film and captioned her post, “Tribute Alert* – Roja *Tribute Alert* Here’s our ‘Carmonised’ Rendition of ‘Roja’ – Remembering the Iconic vocalist – S.P. Balasubrahmanyam – His Songs will live on forever! ❤ The song- Roja is a celestial Melody. One of our forever favourites! Every time you listen to it your love for the whole Album grows stronger cuz it’s so beauuutifulllly Composed and Sung !”

Doesn’t this give you goosebumps? It’s just so beautiful.

The song is from A.R. Rahman’s album for Roja, sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and K. S. Chithra. The film stars Madhoo and Arvind Swamy. It released in 1992 and the music was super duper hit and was the first-ever big break for the late musician

Meanwhile, Balasubrahmanyam’s son has clarified the rumours doing the rounds on social media regarding his hospital bill in a five-minute-long Facebook video and said, “I don’t know why people do this. How offensive and hurtful it will be for people associated with this issue? It is disheartening. Definitely it is not a SPB fan, because SPB (fan) would not do something like this. He was not someone who hurts others. He was someone who forgives. I forgive this person.”

