South actress Lavanya Tripathi has tagged herself as a drama queen. In a couple of new Instagram pictures, the actress is seen posing with her dog at her home gym.

“Drama queens!” Lavanya captioned the image, tagging the caption #puppylove.

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy”, “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai”, is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

South actress Lavanya Tripathi last month shared a post on social media, saying she is not thinking about anything.

Lavanya took to Instagram, where she posted a picture. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair and is looking away from the camera.

“Not serious, just thinking about, nothing,” she wrote as the caption.

Before coming to films, Lavanya has worked in an advertisement along with the Traffic Police Department of Telangana. Apparently, the actress did not charge any remuneration.

She has also acted in other ads of some famous brands like Fair & Lovely (cosmetics) and Binani Cement. Later Lavanya made her acting debut with 2012 Telugu film Andala Rakshasi.

She also gained critical acclaim for her role as Midhuna and won the Best Debutante Award from Maa TV. Lavanya then made her debut in Tamil cinema with Brahman in the year 2014. In the film, she played the role of an aspiring journalist, Gayathri, for which she received critical acclamation.

Apart from her films, Lavanya is also a Trained Classical Dancer in Bharatnatyam, which can be seen in the film Bale Bale Magadivoy.

