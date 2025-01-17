Thani Oruvan is still considered a classic action film. Mohan Raja directed the movie, which had a star-studded cast. Ravi Mohan played the lead role in pivotal roles with Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy.

However, Ravi Mohan was not the first choice for the lead role. The director initially planned the film with Prabhas in mind. Mohan Raja shared this surprising detail in an interview in 2023.

He revealed that the idea of Thani Oruvan, a unique cop thriller, was created with Prabhas as the lead actor. Mohan Raja narrated the story to Prabhas. However, Prabhas was more interested in love stories at that time. He even asked the director if he had a romantic story instead.

The director recalled the incident and said, “The idea for Thani Oruvan started with Prabhas. The initial concept of jumping off a police academy was planned for him. I told him the story, but he wanted to focus on love stories and asked if I had one for him.”

Mohan Raja admitted that working with Prabhas on a romantic film could have changed his career path. However, that did not happen. Instead, the director worked on Velayudham, a romantic film with Thalapathy Vijay.

Unfortunately, Prabhas missed the chance to collaborate with Mohan Raja again.

Thani Oruvan became a hit with Ravi Mohan in the lead. On August 28, 2024, the makers announced a sequel to celebrate eight years of the film. Reports say Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara will reprise their roles in the sequel.

