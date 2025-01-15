Marco, starring Unni Mukundan as the titular character, has been making waves at the box office in South India and the Hindi belt. The film’s success has sparked widespread interest, and Unni Mukundan has recently discussed the possibility of a sequel. The anticipation surrounding this has only grown stronger as the film’s creators hint at what’s next.

The makers have further fueled speculation about a sequel with a teaser on their official Instagram account. The post features a throwback picture of producer Shareef Muhammed and Unni Mukundan, with the latter dressed in Marco’s iconic bloody black outfit. The duo is conversing, and the post is captioned with the phrase “BRO-CODE. Are You Ready for Marco 2?”

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram may join the Marco franchise following a post shared by the film’s producer. The image featured producer Shareef Muhammed alongside Vikram and his son, Dhruv, standing together. However, this photo does not necessarily indicate that the actors are joining Marco’s cast. It’s likely a casual meeting between the three, as such interactions are everyday in the industry. Until an official announcement, these speculations should be handled cautiously.

