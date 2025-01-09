Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, continues to enjoy its winning ride. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has turned out to be a much bigger success than expected. In the latest development, it is set to close its third week at the Indian box office and needs to cover just a small distance to get that much-awaited verdict of a clean hit. Keep reading for a detailed collection and returns report!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller was theatrically released on December 20, 2024. It is said to be a standalone spinoff of Mikhael, which was released in 2019 and also starred Nivin Pauly. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews but received a thumbs-up from the audience for its action and brutality.

Already, Marco is a big success, and yesterday, i.e., on day 20, it added another 0.31 crore to its kitty, taking the overall tally to 55.85 crore net at the Indian box office. With such numbers, it is already the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. Other than that, it is all set to enjoy another exciting feat.

Marco is reportedly made on a controlled budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 55.85 crores, which makes an ROI (return on investment) of 25.85 crores. Calculated further, using the ‘ROI/Budget*100’ formula, the returns of this Unni Mukundan stand at 86.16%.

To secure a hit verdict, the Malayalam thriller needs to rake in 100% returns, which will happen once it earns 60 crores at the Indian box office. So, it needs just 4.15 crores more to get the hit tag. The feat is expected to be achieved in the next few days.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Marco is just a few crores away from hitting the century. Currently, it stands at 97.30 crore gross, including 65.90 crore gross from India and 31.40 crore gross from overseas.

