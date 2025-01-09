The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 has surprised everyone with its unprecedented run. It’s been over a month in theatres, but the film is still minting moolah. Yes, the pace has slowed down a bit, but the collection has managed to stay above 1 crore on a daily basis. Yesterday, the magnum opus had its day 35 at the Indian box office, and despite several other films running in theatres, it managed to score above 1 crore. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Even before the release, all eyes were set on how the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s magnum opus performs. And now that enough time has passed, we can say that the film has exceeded expectations by a huge difference. It was said to be a contender for the 500 crore club at the Indian box office, but no one in their wildest dreams thought that the film would inaugurate the 700 crore and 800 crore clubs.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) received appreciation from audiences in all classes and centers. As a result, it has attracted consistent footfalls. Even on day 35 (fifth Wednesday), the film maintained a score of above 1 crore. With this, it has become the third Hindi film in history to have the most days with a score of 1 crore or more. It’s in a tie with Baahubali 2 (Hindi) for 35 days. Even today, the Allu Arjun starrer is expected to stay above 1 crore, thus beating Baahubali 2.

Uri: The Surgical Strike stands above Pushpa 2 (Hindi) with a collection of 1 crore or more for 41 straight days. Stree 2 is at the top with 46 days.

With new films arriving in theatres tomorrow, the Sukumar directorial might fail to topple Uri: The Surgical Strike. Stree 2 looks clearly out of reach as during next week, the film is expected to fall below the 1 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

