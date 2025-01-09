Unlike 2023, no Indian film crossed the 300-crore mark at the overseas box office. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has come closer to the mark but won’t achieve the feat. Nonetheless, it’s a huge success internationally and has topped the list of top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 in overseas. Similarly, Kalki 2898 AD, The Greatest Of All Time, and others enjoyed big success. Overall, five Indian films scored international century last year, and below is all you need to know!

Starting from the topper of the list, Pushpa 2 is dominating the scene, with its earnings currently standing at 291.25 crore gross (34 days) at the overseas box office. The film has slowed down now and will wrap up below 295 crores. Still, it’s a blockbuster success. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD follows it with a collection of 283.89 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 in overseas, with a collection of 161 crores. Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 is in fourth place, with a gross collection of 144 crores. Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter grabbed the fifth spot, amassing 101 crores internationally.

All those mentioned above are the only films that scored 100 crore gross or more overseas in 2024. Of the top 10 films, Bollywood has four: Stree 2, Fighter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again. Tollywood has three films: Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara. Even Kollywood has three films: The Greatest Of All Time, Vettaiyan, and Amaran.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2024 at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Pushpa 2 – 291.25 crores (34 days)

Kalki 2898 AD – 283.89 crores

The Greatest Of All Time – 161 crores

Stree 2 – 144 crores

Fighter – 101 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 88.98 crores

Vettaiyan – 84 crores

Singham Again – 82.96 crores

Amaran – 82 crores

Devara – 76.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

