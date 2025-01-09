The countdown is set to end as we’re just one day away from Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Yes, the biggie is arriving in theatres tomorrow, and fans are already excited to see the star in another magnum opus after RRR. However, if we talk about the day 1 advance booking response at the Indian box office, it’s not up to the mark. The numbers are good in isolation, but considering the film’s scale, it’s clearly underwhelming. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering Shankar and Ram Charan’s collaboration, the Tollywood political thriller has garnered some attention, but the response is much below expectations. There was a time when Shankar was a big brand, but after 2.0, the maverick filmmaker lost his relevance. His films are now failing to create buzz on the ground level, and we see how disastrous Indian 2 turned out to be. Though his next isn’t faring that bad, it’s still nowhere close to huge expectations.

As of 10 am IST, Game Changer has sold over 5 lakh tickets at the Indian box office for day 1, and the gross collection of advance booking stands at 14.83 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). Almost 8,000 shows have been listed so far, and the number is expected to increase. Among all states, Andhra Pradesh is leading by a big margin.

In Andhra Pradesh alone, Game Changer has sold tickets worth 8.72 crore gross through day 1 advance booking. It is followed by Telangana’s 3.06 crores and Karnataka’s 1 crore. Tamil Nadu hasn’t touched the 1 crore mark yet, which is shocking despite Shankar’s involvement in the film.

The Ram Charan starrer is expected to hit the 20 crore mark by the end of the day, but that’s it. It’s good in isolation, but since the film is very big, higher numbers were expected. From here, it will definitely fail to beat Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, which sold tickets worth 24.90 crore gross at the Indian box office for day 1. For those who don’t know, Guntur Kaaram was released during the last Sankranti.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

