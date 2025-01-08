Upendra’s UI is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, and the overall outcome at the worldwide box office hasn’t been good so far. The way it started, the film was expected to perform well for at least 2-3 weeks, but unfortunately, it started faltering during the opening week itself. It couldn’t enjoy the momentum of the Christmas and New Year holidays, and now, it’s going to wrap up much below the 50 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18 days!

Written and directed by Upendra, the Kannada dystopian sci-fi biggie was released theatrically on December 20, 2024. Upon its release, the film was praised for its unique concept and narration, but among audiences, it couldn’t attract many footfalls. The complexity of the content restricted its reach, and eventually, it failed to make it big. Also, it faced competition from Kichcha Sudeep’s Max after the first few days.

In India, UI started off well by earning 6.25 crores but couldn’t sustain the pace. On the third Monday, the collections came to as low as 15 lakh, taking the overall total to 32.70 crore net at the Indian box office after 18 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it stands at 38.58 crore gross so far.

Overseas, UI has emerged as a big failure and has wrapped up its run at just 2.15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total of the film stands at just 40.73 crore gross. From here, it is heading for a lifetime of around 45 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the Upendra starrer:

India net- 32.70 crores

India gross- 38.58 crores

Overseas gross- 2.15 crores

Worldwide gross- 40.73 crores

Meanwhile, UI also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma and others. It was bankrolled by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

