The Mohanlal starrer Malayalam fantasy film Barroz has witnessed a disastrous theatrical run at the box office. The movie also marked the superstar’s directorial debut and was released with a lot of expectations on December 25, 2024. Let us take a look at the closing collection of the film.

Barroz Closing Box Office Collection

On its closing collection, the India net collection of the Mohanlal starrer comes to 11 crores. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 12.98 crores. The movie earned only 4.50 crores when it comes to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Barroz comes to 17.48 crores. The movie failed to mint even 20 crores and has wrapped up below the same. The movie is reportedly mounted at a scale of 80 crores. With its lifetime collection of 17.48 crores, it has emerged as a colossal disaster. The day-wise collection of the film had also gone below 1 crores.

The Mohanlal starrer had also failed to receive an adequate word of mouth which further made things worse for the collections. It furthermore faced a stiff competition from the other recently released South releases like Marco, UI and Viduthalai Part 2. Despite the movie having a fantasy and adventure factor in its genre, it is unfortunate that it failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, according to a news report in Etimes, Barooz will reportedly be released for streaming on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. However, the exact release date has not been out yet. We can just hope that that the movie receives a better response in the digital sphere.

About The Movie

Apart from Mohanlal, Barroz also stars Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, Ignacio Mateos, and Gopalan Adat in pivotal roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor. The movie is based on the novel, Barroz: Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates

Must Read: UI Worldwide Box Office (18 Days): Upendra Starrer To End Its Underwhelming Run Below The 50 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News