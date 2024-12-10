Thangalaan received praise for Chiyaan Vikram’s spectacular performance, but unfortunately, it didn’t help the film gain momentum at the worldwide box office. As a result, it turned out to be an underperformer during its theatrical run. Now, after 17 weeks of delay, the film has finally been released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

After impressing the audience with his performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram returned to the big screen after a gap of over a year. Also, as this Pa. Ranjith directorial was in the making for a long time and projected as a magnum opus, expectations were really high. Unfortunately, despite its share of merits, the film didn’t fetch big numbers and turned out to be a passable affair.

However, with Chiyaan Vikram’s act being lauded, Thangalaan is expected to enjoy a good share of attention on OTT, and the audience will finally be able to experience the same with its digital arrival. The film was released on Netflix today (December 10) rather unceremoniously. Vikram too refrained from announcing the arrival of the film on the OTT streaming platform on his social media handle.

Although the exact number is not known, it has been learned that the OTT giant bagged the film’s streaming rights for 35 crores. If we compare this figure with the film’s reported budget of 135 crores, the Netflix deal has helped in recovering 25.92% or 26% of the total budget.

Meanwhile, the Kollywood biggie failed to enter the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office as it ended its disastrous theatrical run. After a glorious run of Ponniyin Selvan and Ponniyin Selvan 2, this was a big setback for Chiyaan Vikram.

