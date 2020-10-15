Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Visits Disha Salian’s Fiancé Rohan Rai’s Residence To Recover Forensic Evidence

It has been more than four months since Sushant Singh Rajput died in his apartment, and the CBI’s special investigation team is now probing the case. Latest reports revealed that the agency is also probing the late actor’s former manager Disha Salian’s death mystery as well.

While multiple agencies are now probing in Sushant case, speculations are also rife that the late actor’s demise also linked to Disha Salian’s alleged suicide. Reportedly, Disha had allegedly jumped to death from her building exactly a week ahead of the 34-year-old actor’s death.

Now according to Republic TV, the CBI team, which is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has visited Disha Salian‘s fiance Rohan Rai residence. A team of five officers visited his Malad residence late Wednesday night, without informing the security guard. The team was at Rai’s residence for nearly an hour and reportedly recovered some forensic evidence as well.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane has been making shocking accusations in the link between the deaths of Sushant and Disha. The leader had also made claims that Rohan Rai was at his village in Mangaluru but was in Nagpur now.

Earlier reports also stated that Rane among several other leaders had claimed Salian had called Sushant after allegedly facing misbehaviour at a party on June 8. Following which the actor called Rhea Chakraborty, who then contacted someone at the same party, reports the publication.

Rane later also raised numerous allegations against Disha Salian’s fiance claiming that he came down to check on her when she jumped from the building. He also raised another question at Rohan Rai as to why he and his friends were planning a funeral on June 9 itself, when the autopsy was supposed to be held on June 11.

While CBI is investigating the Disha Salian case, another report from Zee News claims that the agency has completed the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and haven’t found any foul play so far. Furthermore, the team is likely to submit their report soon in court soon. Even the AIIMS forensic team had previously concluded that the actor has committed suicide, thereby ruling out the murder theories in the case.

