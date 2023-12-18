Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has now approached the Bombay High Court, seeking suspension of a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In her plea, Chakraborty has sought for the circular, which bars her from traveling abroad, to be quashed as she has to travel to Dubai for professional commitments.

For those who may not be aware, Rhea Chakraborty is facing prosecution in a drug case following the death of the Bollywood actor and her then-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. SSR’s father, in July of that year, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty with Bihar Police, accusing the ‘Jalebi’ actress and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty’s advocates, Abhinav Chandrachud and Prasanna Bhangale, informed the court that while the CBI did register an FIR against Rhea, the investigating agency never summoned her. Moreover, there has been no development in the case for the last few years, they added. After hearing the plea, the bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak asked the counsels if the Chehre actress had traveled abroad after the FIR and the arrest that followed.

Chandrachud told the court that after securing conditional bail in the drug case, the actress was granted permission by the special NDPS court to travel outside the country; however, due to the CBI’s look-out notice, she was unable to do so. Meanwhile, advocate Shriram Shirsat, appearing for the CBI, informed the bench that the national investigating agency has filed its affidavit in reply to the actress’s plea. The next hearing in the case will take place on December 20.

Rhea Chakraborty has been at the receiving end of public scrutiny ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only did she face imprisonment, but she also became a victim of targeted harassment. While she is now getting back on her feet and bagging new projects, her recent plea in the HC proves she still has a long way to go when it comes to leading a normal life.

Recounting how she was branded a ‘witch’ after she was accused in the SSR death case, the actress at an event said, “It is interesting. Back in the day, who was a witch? A witch was a woman who did not subscribe to the patriarchal society or her own opinion that was against the popular opinion of men and the patriarchal society. Maybe I am that person; maybe I am a chudail. Maybe I know how to do black magic.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chakraborty served as a gang leader on the twentieth season of the MTV Roadies, where she emerged as the winning gang leader.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn’s Savage Digs On Koffee With Karan Season 8: Calling Karan Johar “Sworn Enemy” To “Shut Up” Ranveer Singh – 5 Brutally Honest Moments!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News