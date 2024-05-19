Kangana Ranaut has entered elections this year and is busy campaigning as D-Day nears. She represents the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, from the Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh. The actress is known for taking potshots at Bollywood personalities, and she has now made a bold statement about quitting acting if she wins the election. Keep scrolling for more.

Kangana debuted her Bollywood opposite Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in Gangster by Anurag Basu. Over the years, she established herself in the film industry as one of the best actresses with movies like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, and more. She has also directed her upcoming film Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut has been busy in her election campaigns and has gained the spotlight for some of her statements. For example, a few days back, the actress compared her influence with mega-star Amitabh Bachchan. She even got trolled for her views. She said, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ke wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan, mai dave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai.”

Now, Kangana has reportedly said she would quit Bollywood if she wins the Lok Sabha elections. In a recent interview, Aaj Tak revealed her plans after the elections. When asked whether she would quit Bollywood after the elections, the actress responded, ‘Yes.’

Kangana Ranaut also said, “The film world is a lie; everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world, like a fake bubble, which is to attract the audience. This is the reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films, I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind, and I want to be passionately engaged.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency will be released in theatres in June.

