Michael is making headlines with its box-office buzz, and in China as well, it has the potential to challenge Project Hail Mary as 2026’s biggest Hollywood live-action debut. The movie has also surpassed the pre-sales collections of F1 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael crosses $1 million in pre-sales in China

On the ninth and final day of the ticket pre-sales in China, the cumulative total for the three-day weekend hit $1.1 million. It is more than The Fantastic Four: First Steps [$865k], Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes [$1 million], Superman [$821k], and F1 [$1 million]. It is on par with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and below Project Hail Mary [$1.2 million], Aquaman 2 [$1.6 million], Dune 2 [$5 million], and Jurassic World Rebirth [$3.9 million] in pre-sales total in China.

Pre-sales total breakdown in China

April 24, Friday, opening day – $678k

April 25, Saturday, day 2 – $316k

April 26, Sunday – $97k

Total – $1.1 million

Michael’s preview collections in China

The previews began on Wednesday, and over three limited fan previews, the film collected $8k. Based on Luiz Fernando‘s report, on Thursday, 956 limited screenings were held in China, and with that, the previews collection for the Michael Jackson biopic hit $107k. For the record, 80k screenings are booked for the biopic today, its opening day, beating Oppenheimer’s screening count. Michael has set a new benchmark for Hollywood biopics in China with the widest release.

Opening weekend update

According to the box office analyst’s report, the Antoine Fuqua-helmed biopic is poised to earn $8 million to $11 million in its three-day opening weekend at the box office in China. If it lands within that range, then the music biopic would challenge Project Hail Mary as the biggest of 2026 for a Hollywood live-action.

More about the film

Michael features Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, and the film follows Michael Jackson’s life, including his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Michael has been released in the theaters on April 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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