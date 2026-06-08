Michael has achieved two milestones at the North American box office during this weekend. It has become the first film of the year to cross this key milestone and, alongside it, has also emerged as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing biopic in North America. It is set to achieve greater success at the domestic box office in the coming weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael crossed $350 million at the North American box office this weekend

The King of Pop‘s biopic collected a solid $7.7 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It still has solid legs at the domestic box office, dropping just 35.1% from last weekend despite losing 482 theaters and the addition of two more newcomers. In 45 days, the film has reached $354.3 million in domestic cume. It is still tracking to earn between $370 million and $380 million during its North American theatrical run.

7th three-day weekend breakdown of Michael

Friday – $2.1 million

Saturday – $3.1 million

Sunday – $2.5 million

Total – $7.7 million

Michael achieved 2 milestones at the North American box office

The Jaafar Jackson starrer movie has achieved two new milestones at the North American box office. Michael is the first live-action movie of 2026 to cross the $350 million milestone in North America. It is also the second film of the year to cross this mark domestically. Also, with $354.3 million in domestic gross, the Antoine Fuqua film has become the all-time second-highest-grossing biopic.

For the unversed, previously, the 2nd-highest-grossing biopic ever domestically was American Sniper. This weekend, Michael rewrote history by beating American Sniper as the new all-time highest-grossing biopic in North America. Eventually, it will surpass the $370.3 million domestic haul of The Passion of the Christ to become the all-time highest-grossing biopic.

More about the film

Internationally, the film has hit $533.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to $888.1 million, with the domestic cume at $354.3 million. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $354.3 million

International – $533.8 million

Worldwide – $888.1 million

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