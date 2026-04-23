As The Odyssey gears up for its theatrical release, several conversations about its box-office potential are all over the media. One of the vital questions is whether it can outpace the opening weekend numbers of Christopher Nolan’s last five releases, which range from the towering debut of The Dark Knight Rises to the pandemic-impacted Tenet. Given the wide range between their numbers, the big question is how strong the Matt Damon starrer needs to open domestically to claim the top spot among Nolan’s recent box-office debuts.

Nolan is one of the most esteemed filmmakers in the industry and a defining auteur of his era; he stands as one of the most influential figures shaping 21st-century Hollywood. He frequently explores complex themes such as time, memory, identity, and morality, as seen in films like Inception and Interstellar. He often plays with non-linear narratives, where timelines overlap or unfold in unconventional ways, keeping audiences actively engaged. His films lean heavily on practical effects and real locations instead of CGI, giving them a grounded, immersive feel.

Christopher Nolan’s Last 5 Openers Ranked

The last five theatrical releases of Christopher Nolan include Oppenheimer, which won seven Oscars, including Best Film and Best Director. The Dark Knight Rises is also on this list, as the highest opener with $160.9 million, while Tenet marks the lowest at less than $10 million, with the rest of Christopher Nolan’s films falling between these two extremes.

The Dark Knight Rises – $160.9 million Oppenheimer – $82.4 million Dunkirk – $50.5 million Interstellar – $47.5 million Tenet – $9.35 million

What This Means For The Odyssey

With such a wide range across Christopher Nolan’s past films—from pandemic-affected lows to blockbuster highs—The Odyssey has a flexible benchmark to aim for. The focus will likely be on delivering a strong, well-received opening that aligns with his successful original films, even if matching the scale of his biggest blockbuster remains a significant challenge. Thus, The Odyssey will have to earn around $161 million to become the biggest debut among Nolan’s last 5 releases.

What is the plot of The Odyssey?

The Odyssey follows Ithaca’s king Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

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