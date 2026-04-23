Avatar: Fire and Ash reportedly ended its international theatrical run just a few days after its domestic run. It is the same story at the worldwide box office: the franchise experiences a massive drop from the first film. It spells trouble for the future films at the box office. After analyzing the domestic decline of the Avatar franchise, we are now looking at its worldwide decline. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 had been performing weaker than the previous films. Avatar: The Way of Water also underperformed the first film, but given the gap of over a decade between Avatar and Avatar 2, the latter still grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. However, Avatar 3 lacked the nostalgia factor, and its storyline was repetitive, resulting in an underwhelming run compared to its predecessor.

Avatar: Fire and Ash at the worldwide box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in 2025, a few days before Christmas. It recorded the second-highest opening weekend in the franchise, with $89.1 million in collections. But failed to sustain the trend during its theatrical run. The James Cameron-helmed film collected $404.3 million domestically and $1.08 billion overseas during its run. The worldwide total for Avatar 3 at the end of its run is $1.48 billion, making it the first film in the franchise not to cross the $2 billion milestone.

Box office summary of Avatar 3

Domestic – $404.3 million

International – $1.08 billion

Worldwide – $1.48 billion

A declining trend with bigger challenges ahead

From Avatar to Avatar 2 and now Avatar 3, the franchise shows a steady downward trend. Avatar: The Way of Water collected $2.3 billion worldwide, down 21% from Avatar’s $2.9 billion global total. Avatar 3 witnessed a sharper dip from Avatar 2, which is 36%, resulting in an overall 49% drop from the original. Collecting $1.48 billion [via Box Office Mojo] is still a massive feat by industry standards, yet the consistent decline suggests softening momentum.

This concerns Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, as they will need stronger audience pull, repeat value, and global buzz to reverse the trend and close the Avatar franchise on a high note. James Cameron’s Avatar 4 & 5 are expected to be released in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively. Avatar: Fire and Ash will arrive on Disney+, its streaming platform, but the date has yet to be revealed.

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