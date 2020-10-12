We recently told you that actress Kangana Ranaut has left to finish the shoot of her upcoming film Thalaivi. And now the latest buzz from the sets is that the actress has completed the latest schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi.

Advertisement

Kangana took to Twitter, where she shared a new look from the film. In the monochrome picture, the actress is seen sporting a sari and her hair is tied back into a bun. In the first glimpse, she looks exactly like Jayalalithaa.

“With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi — the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020 Advertisement

“Thalaivi” is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During the lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos. Well, this first look has surely got us excited for Thalaivi, what about you? Post your thoughts about this new picture in the comments section below.

Must Read: Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge Soon Going To Embrace Parenthood?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube