As you are reading this article, many people in Mumbai must be currently facing a power cut. Monday morning suddenly turned into an eventful day for Mumbaikars after they faced a massive electricity failure. Power cut resulted in the halt of even the local train services and Monorail services in many parts of Mumbai. This actually has become such a major issue that even Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and others tweeted about power cut.

The BEST Electric Supply, on its official Twitter handle, informed that the power outage is due to the failure of TATA’s incoming electric supply. According to the authorities, the power outage began at 10:05 AM and was expected to be restored in 45 minutes.

Netizens have been talking about the Mumbai power cut so much that this is trending on number 1 on Twitter. This situation has given rise to some hilarious memes which will surely wipe away your Monday blues. Netizens, from criticizing Maharashtra Government to making fun of it are doing it all. The meme fest is something that you definitely should not miss out on.

Check out some of the best fans memes below:

Even Bollywood celebrities did not stay behind in tweeting about the Mumbai powercut. Amitabh Bachchan in his tweet mentioned, “Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well …” He later tweeted, “Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me …” Check out his tweet below:

T 3688 – Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020 T 3688 – .. Dongles working .. Vodafone is working for me .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet was a dig at the Maharashtra Government, and we all know the reason why. Her tweet was hilarious and will surely make you laugh out loud. Check out her tweet below:

Nimrat Kaur also took to her Twitter handle and tweeted about the Mumbai powercut. Just like any other Mumbai Vs Delhi debate, the actress compared the current situation to a similar situation she faced in Noida, Delhi.

Check out Anupam Kher’s tweet as well on the Mumbai powercut below:

What are your thoughts about the same?

