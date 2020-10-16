Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse Replacing Saumya Tandon? Anup Upadhyay AKA David Mishra Clears The Air

Gone are the days when a daily soap would be the longest-running show on Indian television. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah proved that audience enjoys sitcoms more than anything else. Talking about the former, it has been running on TV since 2015. For 5 years, the show has made a secure place in people’s hearts.

Advertisement

The show originally starred Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabi. However, a few years ago, she was replaced by actress Shubhangi Atre. Other star cast includes Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud. Apart from them, actress Saumya Tandon played one of the leads, Anita Bhabi aka Gori mem. However, a few weeks ago, the actress quit the show. There were reports that either Shefali Jariwala or Nehha Pendse will replace her.

Advertisement

Koimoi spoke to actor Anup Upadhyay, who plays David Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain show. We asked the actor about shooting amid the pandemic and whether Nehha is entering the show or not. When asked about resuming the shoot after 3 months and the precautions are taken, Anup shared, “We are shooting with all precautions. We use sanitizers and masks. Whenever we have scenes to shoot, that’s the only time we take off our masks. Otherwise, it stays on our face on the sets. They have taken care of everything as it is a matter of everyone’s health. Every room gets sanitized every day. Our producers have been providing us with anything we need.”

Is Nehha Pendse replacing Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabi? Anup Upadhyay says he is not aware of any such changes. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor shared, “I have no idea whether Nehha Pendse is entering the show or not. I have not heard anything about it. I have worked with Nehha earlier in a show called ‘May I come in Madam’. It was a good experience. She is a good and known artist.”

The actor added, “Even Saumya Tandon is an amazing actress. I had a good experience working with them.” Earlier, even Nehha cleared that she has not been approached to the show. Just like her, Shefali Jariwala cleared about not playing Gori Mem and replacing Saumya Tandon.

Meanwhile, apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Anup Upadhyay is also a part of another interesting sitcom, Excuse Me, Madam. The show also stars Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor, Rajesh Kumar and it airs on Star Bharat.

Who do you want to see as Gori mem after Saumya Tandon? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Exclusive: Anjum Sharma On #BoycottMirzapur Trend & Working With Pankaj Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube