Laal Singh Chaddha: It’s A Wrap For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bids An Emotional Adieu; See PIC

While ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release, things are operating rapidly on the production end. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed shooting for the movie.

Kareena had left for the Delhi schedule during the last week of September to wrap up the remaining portions that were left to be shot. The actress has finished shooting for the movie yesterday.

Adapting to the new normal and following all necessary processions, Aamir khan had resumed the shooting of the movie. The utmost care and safety norms were followed while shooting with Kareena owing to her pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan even took to her Instagram to post a still from the shooting with Aamir Khan. She captioned the image as, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course.”

Last year Aamir had revealed Kareena’s first look from the movie where the actress looked beautiful donning a salwar kameez with a bindi. Ever since that, fans have been waiting in anticipation to get more updates on the movie. This is not the first time that these two will be sharing the screen space

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

