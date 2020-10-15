Laxmmi Bomb: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Aamir Khan Says He Wished Of Akshay Kumar’s Film Releasing In Theatres

Aamir Khan is all praise for the trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release.

“Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir tweeted on Thursday.

Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.https://t.co/4Cz0sc9Y94@offl_Lawrence @foxstarhindi @advani_kiara @Shabinaa_Ent — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar expressed that Aamir’s encouragement means a lot in these “heavy times”.

“Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend,” tweeted Akshay.

The superstar used the hashtag #MenSupportingMen in his tweet while replying to Aamir.