Hrithik Roshan REACTS To Assam Doctor Dancing To Ghungroo & His Response Is A Proof Of His Humbleness!

Since the coronavirus pandemic spread early this year, doctors across the nation and world have been putting in numerous hours to bring the patients testing positive back to good health. While treating them for the same, a few are also cheering them up in their own unique ways. Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan came across one such clip of a doctor and his response to it is winning our hearts.

Advertisement

An ENT surgeon showcased his dancing skills while trying to bring a smile to the patients faces and Hrithik Roshan’s response is winning hearts.

Advertisement

Talking about the video, an Assam based doctor, Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, shared a clip of his colleague Dr Arup Senapati dancing in front of COVID positive patients to make them feel happy. The ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college, Assam, grooved to the tuned of Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo from the 2019 action drama WAR while coved in a PPE suit from head to toe.

Sharing the video, Dr Ahmad wrote, “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam”

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

Retweeting the video on his account, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Besides Hrithik Roshan, many other Bollywood celebs too have retweeted the video. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Made my day and I hope yours too!” Director Onir wrote, “Something that will@make you smile … Hope … celebrate love , life and these brave health workers.” Vir Das too retweeted the video writing, “Best thing on the internet today.”

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours, the count of cases in India crossed the 75 Lakh mark. As of today, India has recorded 75,50,273 positive COVID-19 cases.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan’s recent releases include the 2019 hits Super 30 and War. Besides Krrish 4, details regarding his other upcoming projects aren’t public knowledge yet.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma Aces Maternity Fashion & She’s Creating A Never-Imagined-Before Wardrobe, See PIC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube