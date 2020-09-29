Did You Know? Hrithik Roshan Is The Man Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr Title – [Fact-O-Meter]

The year 1993 was a remarkable one for Shah Rukh Khan as his Darr took the nation by storm. Even though, it was Sunny Deol who played ‘hero’ in the film, Shah Rukh’s obsession for Juhi Chawla made a huge impact on the audience.

As everyone knows, the film was a huge hit at the box office and even successful on the commercial front. So, today, we’ll be not talking about the records and feats of this Yash Chopra directorial, instead, we’ll be tracing down the making of the thriller.

Very few cinema enthusiasts would be aware that it was Hrithik Roshan, who suggested the title ‘Darr‘ for the film. Yes, you read that right. In fact, the Super 30 actor had suggested this title from his amateur short film, as per Desimartini.com. Even the project was conceptualised when Hrithik and Uday Chopra suggested Aditya Chopra to watch 1989’s psychological thriller, Dead Calm.

The story of Darr‘s inception is really interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, most of Bollywood followers would be aware of the tussle happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol during the shoot of Darr. Yash Chopra’s psychological romantic thriller was received very well but it’s majorly known for Shah Rukh’s psychotic act. Sunny Deol, since then has displayed disinterest in any project having Shah Rukh Khan.

During the episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny had expressed his views on the whole Shah Rukh Khan-Darr scenario. We saw Sunny very casually remembering the incident. He was asked, “When you were shooting for Darr, everyone was scared of you?” To which Sunny laughed out and said, “I guess, they must be scared because they were wrong.”

Also, in one of the interviews, Sunny had said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

