Ever since Anushka Sharma announced that she is expecting a child, her pregnancy glow has been breaking the internet time and again. But today, it isn’t the adorable baby bump picture that is trending, but it is her reaction to husband Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory. Anushka took to Instagram to cheer her husband and the team, and it’s cute. Read on.

Monday night saw a nail-biting match between the two IPL Teams Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat turned out to be a saviour for the team, and he took over the match with his final four, and the winner was RCB.

While fans could not fathom this edgy victory, it was also too much for a pregnant Anushka Sharma to take. Sharing a collage of all the RCB players including Virat Kohli celebrating their victory, Anushka wrote, “Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady! What a team this one!”

check it right below:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was amid the headlines last week for her row with veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. While in the commentary box during a match, Gavaskar said, “Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai (a reference to a viral video), usse to kuch nahi hona hai.”

Reacting to Sunil Gavaskar’s comment, Anushka Sharma called them distasteful. “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game?”

“I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?” Sharma said.

Concluding her statement, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just I want to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

What do you have to say about Anushka’s reaction on Virat’s victory? Let us know in the comment section below.

