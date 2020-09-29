Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season and so does the show host Amitabh Bachchan. The show was premiered on Monday with several changes in the format keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind. There will be no live audience and so there will be no audience poll lifeline. The show introduced a new lifeline called “video a friend”.

The first contestant was Aarti Jagtap, who was posed with a question related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, during the course of the game. She was posed with another question about Sushant’s posthumous release Dil Bechara, which was the directorial debut of casting ace Mukesh Chhabra. The question was about Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi in the film. Aarti knew the answer and did not use the lifeline. She ended up winning Rs 6.40 lakh eventually.

While shooting for the season 12 of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans about how they have been shooting and adapting to the new normal. He said, “The set designing changed as we have only eight fastest finger first contestants, reduced from the usual 10 so that social distancing is maintained.”

While showrunner Sujata Sanghamitra also shared a video describing all the changes they have carried out keeping COVID-19 in mind. She said, “We have companions of the contestants, but they are also seated far apart. The design of the hot seat and the contestants’ chair has also changed, there’s more gap now.”

A person closely working with the show revealed on the show, “Contestants do a COVID-19 test before they leave for Mumbai, by the time they reach, we have their reports. They are then isolated and quarantined in a hotel. They go through one more round of COVID-19 tests and only if they pass that, are they allowed to come on sets.”

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. After having recovered from the disease in a few weeks, he returned to work to begin the shoot for KBC. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati except one since its inception in 2000.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 VIRAL Premiere Videos! Rubina Dilaik To Pavitra Punia – CONFIRMED Contestants

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube