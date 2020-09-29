Deepika Padukone’s name in the ongoing drug probe by NCB took everyone by surprise. Expectedly, we saw extreme reactions on social media over the entire matter. Some even doubted that the actress is facing the trouble as she showed support to JNU students.

Before the release of Chhapaak, earlier this year, Deepika had visited JNU campus to support the students post the violent attack by masked goons. And now, amid all the investigation that is been done by NCB, DP’s fans are doubting, if there’s any political motive behind her name being dragged in the drug case.

While such speculations pacing up, now an old video of Deepika Padukone is going viral. In the video, she’s seen praising Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In the video, Deepika Padukone says, “Rahul Gandhi jo kar rahe hain humare desh ke liye, I think vo ek classic example hai and hopefully ek din woh khud Prime Minister ban jayenge (Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing for the country makes him a classic example. Hopefully, he will be prime minister one day).”

“I think vo youth ke sath bohot connect hote hain, unka soch-vichaar traditional hai but at the same time futuristic bhi hai (I think he connects very well with the youth. His thinking is traditional, but futuristic at the same time),” she adds further.

The video is going viral ever since Deepika Padukone was questioned by NCB on last Saturday.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the actress was sent a summons last week. Several chats between her and her manager Karishma Prakash went viral. The actress asked the KWAN employee if she had any ‘maal.’ The conversation then led to Karishma arranging for ‘hash’ for Padukone. The same evening, at the Koko Club, Mumbai – this drug was supposed to be procured. All of this information came out during Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Jaya Saha’s investigation.

Reportedly, several other chats have been obtained by the NCB. Some of the conversations between Deepika Padukone and Jaya has led the officials confused.

