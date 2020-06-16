Rahul Gandhi Called Sushant Singh Rajput A ‘Cricketer’, Deleted Tweet Later?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has created a void in Bollywood. Members starting from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and others paid their last tribute. PM Narendra Modi shared an emotional message too. However, it is Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that’s now grabbing the eyeballs.

Alike most political leaders, Congress leader Rahul too took to his Twitter. But he reportedly messed up his tweet and called for backlash. In his alleged tweet, the political leader had called Sushant a ‘cricketer.’

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented cricketer, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world,” read Rahul Gandhi’s first tweet.

However, when the media portals underwent a fact check, it was found that Rahul Gandhi’s tweet was morphed. It was done by a troll who spread fake news all over the social media platforms.

Check out the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/PIYUSHRANJANAD1/status/1272449691440029696?s=20

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, late Sushant also received an Amul Butter ad tribute.

Keeping up with their tradition of creating iconic advertisements about incidents of national and global value, the dairy giants have now created an ad to pay tribute to Sushant.

The new advertisement of Amul captures Sushant Singh Rajput as a Bollywood talent, bringing alive the screen presence and charm he exuded in films such as “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Sonchiriya” in animation avatars.

Lyrics from the song “Ik vaari aa” in Sushant’s film “Raabta“, are used to create the punchline of the ad: “Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name with his TV show “Pavitra Rishta” before courting Bollywood stardom, was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai a day ago. He was reportedly battling depression. Sushant’s last rites were carried out on Monday in Mumbai, after the actor’s father reached Mumbai from his hometown Patna.

Industry colleagues Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the funeral.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!