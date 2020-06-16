Dabangg Director Accuses Salman Khan, Salim Khan & Family Of DESTROYING His Career

Salman Khan has been facing a lot of heat. It all happened post a certain section of the users are blaming him for Sushant Singh Rajput’s depression. It is rumoured that Salman, Karan Johar, and other big names had banned the late actor. Now, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap is making revelations about it all.

Abhinav took to his Facebook to share a long-detailed note. He began with Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. The filmmaker accused talent agencies like YRF of pushing him towards suicide. That’s not it, he also spoke about his bitter experience with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan and Sohail Khan. He has accused them of destroying his career as well.

Furthermore, Abhinav Kashyap has requested the govt. to conduct a detailed investigation. “The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brings under scanner the role YRF talent Management Agency might have played in pushing him towards his suicide but that is for the authorities to investigate. These people don’t make careers. They ruin your career and life. Having suffered personally for a decade, I can confidently say every Talent Manager and all Talent Management Agencies of Bollywood are a potential death Trap for Artists. They are all basically white collared Dalaals and everyone is involved. They all have an unspoken code of conduct they adhere to. Their one simple mantra is, ‘Hamaam me sab nange aur jo nange nahin hain, unko nanga karo kyonki agar ek bhi pakda gaya to sab pakde jayenge,” read his note.

That’s not it. Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan and family as, “My experience is no different. I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand. Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures.”

He continued, “They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. Its only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam.”

“But to behold… Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release,” read the Dabangg director’s note further.

Read Abhinav Kashyap’s entire appeal below:

My appeal to the Government to launch a detailed investigation. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput… Om Shanti.. But… Posted by Abhinav Singh Kashyap on Monday, June 15, 2020

