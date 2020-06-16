Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister-In-Law Passes Away At The Time Of His Funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has hit the entire nation hard. While many call it a wakeup call, several others wish they were there for the actor. He died by suicide. Sushant was said to be battling depression. Now, as per the latest reports, his sister-in-law has passed away yesterday evening too.

Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai yesterday. His family traveled from Bihar yesterday noon to carry out the last rites. Several Bollywood members like Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao came to pay their last respects. TV industry members like Krystle D’Souza, Arjun Bijlani, and others were there too.

Now, if a report by Times Of India is to be believed, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law, Sudha Devi, has passed away at their native place. She couldn’t bear the loss and had stopped eating ever since the late actor’s demise. What’s more heartbreaking is that she reportedly breathed her last while Sushant’s funeral was taking place in Mumbai. This indeed is a tough time for the family and we hope they gather strength to get past it.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence. It was his house help who noticed he wouldn’t open the door. He then called the police, who found his body hanging in the bedroom.

Sushant was at the peak of his career. He garnered massive fame and praises with M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. But he wasn’t any less known before that either. The actor was a big name in the TV industry, thanks to Pavitra Rishta.

With films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath and the upcoming Dil Bechara – family and his fans were looking forward to witnessing their favourite reaching new heights. Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!