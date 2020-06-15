When Sushant Singh Rajput Opened Up On His Issues With Aditya Chopra: "If He Offers Me A Film..."

Sushant Singh Rajput may have struggled a lot secretly while everyone was being fooled by his infectious smile. As the actor died of suicide on June 14, 2020, he left millions of people in grief. While everyone is saddened by his death, there are a lot of questions going on in their minds.

Amid all the grief and sadness, an old interview of Sushant Singh Rajput has grabbed the eyeballs. In the said interview Sushant talks about how it was difficult for him to let go of a big project like Paani after preparing for 11 months. It was, in fact, a project for which he refused several big films including one of Aditya Chopra’s YRF.

In the interview with DNA, Sushant Singh Rajput was asked if he regrets waiting for Shekhar Kapur’s Paani for too long and how it affected his relationship with Aditya Chopra. Talking about the same he said Yes and called it very unfortunate because he said no to many films he really wanted to do at that point of time. He said that just because he trusted somebody who was telling him, ‘No matter what, the film will be made.’

Sushant Singh Rajput also added, “I can also understand that I am a newcomer and a filmmaker is putting in so much money, so he will have doubts, but it doesn’t take away the fact that if you decide not to do that film, you cannot not give me another film just because you know I have said no to so many films. That didn’t happen.”

When asked about Aditya Chopra’s problems with Shraddha Kapoor but despite that, he offered her Thugs Of Hindostan, Sushant had this to say. “If he offers me a film that he thinks I will do a good job in, I will do it.”

Rest in peace, Sushant!

