Legendary Singer Ricky Valance Breathes His Last At Age Of 84

With each passing day, the year 2020 has been getting bad to worse. Thousands of people across the globe have been going through tough times these days, and many have lost their jobs and are forced to deal with the financial crisis amid the global crisis. Now, the latest we hear is the sad demise of legendary singer Ricky Valance.

The Welshman succumbed to Dementia for which he was hospitalized in March. Ricky Valance breathed his last at the age of 84. The singer is quite popular for his ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’, a ten tragedy song. The song which released around six decades back, in the year 1960 had then sold around a whopping 60 million copies.

Ricky Valance was the first male singer from Welsh to have the UK number-one single hit. Reportedly, ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’, when released in 1960 was termed to be quite a controversial following which the song was banned by BBC for a limited period.

Ricky Valance who was born as David Spencer in his childhood days sang in Church choir and also worked in a coal mine along with a factory job before joining RAF (Royal Air Force).

Ricky Valance lived in the outer skirts of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca in Spain, where he performed regularly. In 2015 the singer and his wife moved to Skegness, Lincolnshire.

In the same year, he was given an award at the Wales Millennium Centre, as the first Welsh man to have a UK number one hit. He released a single, “Welcome Home”, in 2017, to raise funds for the Royal Air Force Museum.

Music lovers and Ricky Valance fans paid their last respect for their favourite singer on twitter.

Another sad loss in my ever decreasing circle of friends. Ricky Valance had one of most iconic 1960s hits of all time, 'Tell Laura I love her'. My condolences go to his lovely wife, Evelyn and family.#RickyValance pic.twitter.com/aw8bk8t5hg — Jess Conrad OBE (@Jessconradcom) June 13, 2020

#RestInPeace #RickyValance of ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’. A gentleman who was a joy to be with. Our thoughts and #prayers are with his wife and family. @tonyblackburn #60s music pic.twitter.com/0TmPDl21DE — Cliff Richard (as if) Tribute Act (@Cliff_As_If) June 12, 2020

RIP #rickyvalance he spent the summer months on the East Coast, often singing kareoke in the pub where my old man drinks. Lucky enough to get this signed for my wife Laura. pic.twitter.com/tatzK6zIOX — Le stonér (@stoner__8) June 13, 2020

#rickyvalance @Ricky_Valance Sad News! 12 June 2020

Singer Ricky Valance passed away today 🙏RIP🙏 He gave is Hits like 'Bobby', 'Movin' Away', 'Only The Young'

and off course 'Tell Laura I Love Her' his big No. 1 Hit pic.twitter.com/xnRp0JFKhC — Music – Charts – Records – Artists – Dates – Films (@ChartProfessor) June 12, 2020

RIP #RickyValance. Passed away aged 84 today. Born in Caerphilly County, he was the first Welshman to have a No.1 hit. "Tell Laura I Love Her" topped the charts for 3 weeks in 1960. — VintageTrax Headless Cross Redditch B97 4LH (@VintageTrax) June 12, 2020

Time for a little-known secret. When I was a kid, I cut a record with #rickyvalance who has died today, as part of a class of kids from @BudbrookePTA in Warwickshire. Great experience even if our contribution is, frankly, atrocious. pic.twitter.com/Nc4IgJjiTs — Dr. James D. Boys (@jamesdboys) June 13, 2020

