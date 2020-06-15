Legendary Singer Ricky Valance Breathes His Last At Age Of 84
With each passing day, the year 2020 has been getting bad to worse. Thousands of people across the globe have been going through tough times these days, and many have lost their jobs and are forced to deal with the financial crisis amid the global crisis. Now, the latest we hear is the sad demise of legendary singer Ricky Valance.

The Welshman succumbed to Dementia for which he was hospitalized in March. Ricky Valance breathed his last at the age of 84. The singer is quite popular for his ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’, a ten tragedy song. The song which released around six decades back, in the year 1960 had then sold around a whopping 60 million copies.

Ricky Valance was the first male singer from Welsh to have the UK number-one single hit. Reportedly, ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’, when released in 1960 was termed to be quite a controversial following which the song was banned by BBC for a limited period.

Ricky Valance who was born as David Spencer in his childhood days sang in Church choir and also worked in a coal mine along with a factory job before joining RAF (Royal Air Force).

Ricky Valance lived in the outer skirts of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca in Spain, where he performed regularly. In 2015 the singer and his wife moved to Skegness, Lincolnshire.

In the same year, he was given an award at the Wales Millennium Centre, as the first Welsh man to have a UK number one hit. He released a single, “Welcome Home”, in 2017, to raise funds for the Royal Air Force Museum.

Music lovers and Ricky Valance fans paid their last respect for their favourite singer on twitter.

