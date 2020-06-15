Avengers: Endgame Trivia #80: When A Captain America Film Was SLAMMED & It Didn’t Star Chris Evans

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #80: We all know about Chris Evans taking on Captain America like there couldn’t have ever been a better option. We aren’t wrong that there could be no better Captain America than Evans but there once was a CapAm film which is considered to be one of the Marvel’s worst.

Released back in 1990, movie named Captain America starred Matt Salinger in the lead role. Its current rating on IMDB is 3.2 with just the score of 7% on Rotten Tomatoes.

About the film, Keith R.A. DeCandido wrote on TOR, “The rights to Captain America in live-action were purchased by Cannon films in 1984, and the movie went through several script notions before the one they settled on for the 1990 film. When producer Menahem Golan was let go from Cannon, part of his severance package was to continue to control the film rights to Captain America. (Hollywood is weird.) He brought in Albert Pyun to direct, and the film was finally done.”

He also adds, “Salinger played the title role, and if the name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of the author of The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger. The younger Salinger is best known for his behind-the-scenes work as a producer these days—goodness knows, this movie didn’t do his acting resumé any favors.”

Though it seems supporting cast was the silver lining, “Pyun at least provided Salinger with a strong supporting cast: Ronny Cox, Ned Beatty, Bill Mumy, Francesca Neri, and Ralphie’s parents themselves, Darren McGavin & Melinda Dillon.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!